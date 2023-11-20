A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cancer doctor drags hospital to court after he was fired over pro-Israel posts

Says he's a 'sacrificial lamb'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 20, 2023 at 6:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) -- The former director of a New York University cancer center is suing the hospital and the university itself over his dismissal, alleging he was terminated because of pro-Israel social media posts some online claimed were racist against Arabs.

Benjamin Neel, the former director of NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, said he was fired this month without due process and that he was discriminated against because of religion, Washington Square News, NYU's student newspaper, reported.

Neel, who’d held the director role for nine years and is still a tenured professor at the university but no longer sees patients, said he was fired for reposting tweets on X that criticized those who supported violence against Israelis. Some online accused Neel of sharing anti-Arab sentiment, "racist tropes, justification of collective punishment to glorification of violence."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'A real thing': N.Y. Times reporter says Tucker as Trump's VP a 'possibility'
NFL legend accused of allowing rampant child sex abuse to occur at football camp
1980s icon told by grown sons she was too old to become a mom at 55
Cancer doctor drags hospital to court after he was fired over pro-Israel posts
Israel arrests NBC journalist for praising Hamas attacks, identifying with terrorists
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×