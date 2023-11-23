I can't go for that: Hall & Oates singer gets restraining order against bandmate

(FOX NEWS) -- A judge has granted Daryl Hall a temporary restraining order against his bandmate John Oates, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The legal battle began on Thursday when Hall sued Oates in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the court docket. The lawsuit is sealed by court order, but is listed under the category of contract/debt. The temporary restraining order was granted Friday.

The two men formed the pop-rock band Hall & Oates in the 1970s, and while they've never officially broken up, both Hall and Oates have carried on solo careers for years.

