(FOX BUSINESS) -- After his car was stolen, a Seattle Kia owner was so over it, he decided to leave the vehicle at the dealership where he bought it and walk four hours back home, according to FOX 13 Seattle.

On Monday, the Kia owner, identified as Behrouz Alimoradi, claimed someone stole his Kia.

Alimoradi told the news station that the police found his car, but as it sat parked in the driveway, he says someone came back and smashed out all the windows.

Read the full story ›