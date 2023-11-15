A third-party candidate on the presidential ballot, someone like a Jill Stein of the Green Party, could be the trigger that causes the defeat of Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, according to commentator Charlie Kirk.

He said it's publicized little, for obvious reasons, but the "untold story" of the last 10 or 12 presidential elections is the impact of those third party candidates.

They have a "quiet yet proven impact," he said.

There wasn’t much impact with Obama, as those elections were occasions of their own.

But in 2000 Ralph Nader impacted the race, Stein did in 2016, and more.

The absence of a third party candidate in 2020 "played a decisive role in them displacing Donald Trump," he said.

The factors building up now are that Stein is running again, and could in battleground states like Wisconsin take tens of thousand of votes away from Biden.

It's that Biden is incurring the wrath of the far left by talking with Israel, regarding the Hamas terror attacks that killed 1,400.

Advocates for the Palestinians are infuriated with him, and they come from a population that normally would have lined up being Biden, he said.

He noted Stein was a "spoiler" in 2016, and she's "putting the band back together."

He also warned Republicans against pushing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Despite his likable position on COVID, he's still a Democrat, still pro-abortion, still pro-reparations, and more, he said.

