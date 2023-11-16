Chauvin charges he was deprived evidence of real cause of Floyd's death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer in prison for two decades for the death of George Floyd during an arrest in 2020, says he was deprived during his trial of evidence that reveals the real cause of Floyd's demise, and his conviction should be overturned.

Floyd died as Chauvin held him down with a knee on his neck for several minutes during the arrest.

He reportedly was saying, "I can't breathe," and Chauvin was convicted on state charges for the death, and federal civil rights charges.

But now, according to a report in Just the News, Chauvin contends that new evidence proves he did not cause Floyd's death.

The report said, "Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the 2021 charge if he was aware of the theories from a Kansas pathologist with whom he began corresponding earlier this year, according to a motion filed in federal court this week."

His court filing asks that the conviction be overturned and a new trial ordered, or at least an evidentiary hearing be held.

The evidence is outlined as a determination from Kansas doctor, William Schaetzel, explaining that after a review of the Floyd autopsy records, he believes Floyd died from a complication from a rare tumor that can trigger an adrenaline surge that can be fatal.

Floyd, in fact, had multiple underlying health and drug issues at the time he died.

The report explains Chauvin says Schaetzel contacted his trial attorney, Eric Nelson, in 2021, along with the judge and prosecution in the state murder trial.

But the filing charges Nelson never informed Chauvin about the pathologist or his theories.

Floyd's death sparked the massive nationwide race riots that year that left behind billions of dollars in damage to America's cities, and further revealed the leftist agenda of the legacy media, especially after a reporter, standing in front of a burning city block, claimed the "protests" were "mostly peaceful."

The state charge convictions were for unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A Minneapolis publication reported the cause of Floyd's death was significant.

"The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Floyd's death to be a homicide after he had cardiac arrest likely caused by the restraint. Doctors hired by Floyd's family said they believe he died of asphyxia," the report explained.

But the report identified the cause of death, according to Schaetzel, as a rare tumor called paraganglioma.

