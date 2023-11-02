Chemo alternative for cervical cancer shows bombshell trial results

(FOX NEWS) – Better care for cancer patients may be on the horizon. A new prescription medicine for treating cervical cancer has been showing positive results in clinical trials.

In phase 3 global trials, TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin) was linked to a 30% overall reduction in the risk of death compared to chemotherapy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TIVDAK also demonstrated a 33% decrease in the risk of worsening disease or death. In addition, the intravenous drug showed an improved objective response rate of 17.8% compared to chemotherapy at 5.2%.

TRENDING: Democrats use hearing on religious persecution to target U.S. Christians

Read the full story ›