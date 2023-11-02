A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Chemo alternative for cervical cancer shows bombshell trial results

Raises survival rate by 30%

WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:23am
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Better care for cancer patients may be on the horizon. A new prescription medicine for treating cervical cancer has been showing positive results in clinical trials.

In phase 3 global trials, TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin) was linked to a 30% overall reduction in the risk of death compared to chemotherapy.

TIVDAK also demonstrated a 33% decrease in the risk of worsening disease or death. In addition, the intravenous drug showed an improved objective response rate of 17.8% compared to chemotherapy at 5.2%.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







