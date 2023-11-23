Christian actress opens up about making faith-based films for Hallmark competitor

(THE AMERICAN TRIBUNE) – Though Hallmark was once the channel to which moms across the country turned to put on fun, family-friendly entertainment over the Christmas season, it has drifted left in recent years and left behind some of its faith-focused stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure. Bure is now working with Great American Family to create and promote faith-based entertainment.

Bure, who famously left Hallmark so that she could put her faith first, recently sat down for an interview alongside Bill Abbot, the CEO of Great American Family, with Fox News Digital. In the interview, she explained why the company puts faith first and what American culture needs.

During the interview, Bure described America as currently being a “cultural desert,” saying, “I think we want to create an oasis in a cultural desert.” CEO Abbott responded, “I think that the culture overall needs it. And there is just so little content out there that serves family and faith and is done in a quality way. And so that is a very big part of what our mission is and what we do, and the demand is huge.”

