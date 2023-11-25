Christmas and Easter amount to 'systemic religious discrimination'

(THE BLAZE) – The Canadian Human Rights Commission recently published a paper suggesting that statutory holidays linked to celebrations of Christian significance, Christmas and Easter in particular, are evidence of "religious intolerance."

The paper from the federally-funded "human rights watchdog" made little secret of its ultimate aim, underscoring that Canada must work towards the "eradication" of such so-called religious intolerance.

The CHRC was created in 1977 and tasked with administering the northern nation's Human Rights Act. While the outfit allegedly exists today "to help ensure that everyone in Canada is treated fairly," it prioritizes helping specific identity groups and has a team that is 76.8% female.

