Christmas and Easter amount to 'systemic religious discrimination'

Major nation's human rights commission blasts religious holidays

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2023 at 2:25pm
(THE BLAZE) – The Canadian Human Rights Commission recently published a paper suggesting that statutory holidays linked to celebrations of Christian significance, Christmas and Easter in particular, are evidence of "religious intolerance."

The paper from the federally-funded "human rights watchdog" made little secret of its ultimate aim, underscoring that Canada must work towards the "eradication" of such so-called religious intolerance.

The CHRC was created in 1977 and tasked with administering the northern nation's Human Rights Act. While the outfit allegedly exists today "to help ensure that everyone in Canada is treated fairly," it prioritizes helping specific identity groups and has a team that is 76.8% female.

Read the full story ›

