CNBC's climate desk melts away

Will no longer have staff dedicated to covering the topic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2023 at 4:16pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – CNBC has 'dismantled its climate desk' and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering the topic – posing a potential blow to the Democrat party's various 'green' schemes, including their so-called Green New Deal.

"CNBC has dismantled its climate desk and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering climate change," wrote Bloomberg's Akshat Rathi, posting a link to now-former CNBC climate innovation and tech reporter's announcement on X, which reads: "Personal news, as they say: A layoff, heartbreak, and finding my truth wandering through the streets of Istanbul..."

"It is a sad day when a major news publication decides to cut jobs that provide essential coverage of a planetary crisis," said Rathi, adding "The science is clear, the impacts are here, and many world leaders are taking it seriously. So why does a media publication not see a business case?"

Read the full story ›

