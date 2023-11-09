CNN warns how Halloween decorations threaten earth's future

A new report from CNN is explaining how the lowly Halloween pumpkin-turned-jack-o'-lantern is a major threat to the future of the world.

After all, it has the ability to take water during its growing cycle, take it on a trip to a landfill, and there it disappears FOREVER.

And don't even think about the methane gas they produce in those landfills, causing global warming.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: How can sane people support Hamas?

The report claims it is a major threat to water supplies because the jack-o'-lanterns grow with water. And when those water-containing pumpkins are put into a landfill, "We never get it back."

Further, the decomposition of the decoration causes methane gas, and everyone knows that's a harbinger of the end of times because of … GLOBAL WARMING.

The video report is available on TikTok.

Do jack-o'-lanterns cause global warming? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (11 Votes)

The report explains those innocuous Halloween pumpkins could be an "environmental nightmare."

After all, more than a billion pounds are grown each year, and millions end up in landfills.

"Pumpkins are about 90% water. And then that water gets trapped in the landfill. And we never get it back," the report warns.

"They'll decompose and produce methane [pronounced MEE-thane], a greenhouse gas that compared to carbon dioxide warms the atmosphere to the same extent in a shorter amount of time."

"It's a big cause of climate change."

The recommendation? Compost, or leave them in the yard for animals to eat.

A report at The Blaze commented, "Mainstream media is looking to dampen the fun of one of the longest-lasting October traditions: carving and putting out jack-o'-lanterns for Halloween."

The report cited commentary from Beverly Jaszczurowski, CEO of Scarce, an environmental group.

The green ideology, including the global warming/climate change campaign and more, has been a dominating interest for the Biden administration.

Kamala Harris said, "If you poll how young people feel about the climate, and the warming of our planet, it polls as one of their top concerns."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!