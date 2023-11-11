'Cocoa mayhem' sends prices to $4,000 per ton

(ZEROHEDGE) – Cocoa prices Friday topped $4,000 per ton in New York, the highest level since 1978, as the outlook of poor crop harvests across West Africa has been a bullish factor pushing prices higher this week. There is also an increasing risk that El Nino-induced weather disturbances could cause the global cocoa market to sink into a deficit for the third year.

According to Bloomberg, harvests in Ivory Coast and Ghana - some of the world's largest cocoa producers - are producing lower crop yields, which has led to tighter supplies, therefore supporting higher prices.

"The market does not seem convinced that production will recover enough to avoid a supply deficit for 2023/24," ADM Investor Services Inc. analysts said in a note.

