Colleges have worked themselves 'out of a job,' report charges

There's certainly no secret about the fact that American colleges and universities have gone far left.

Their faculty members only rarely include a conservative or a Republican. Their students learn that clearly.

Then instead of skills, logic and reason, the classes focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, race-baiting agendas, sex ideologies and more.

They tell members of women's sports teams they must allow men to share their locker rooms and they often allow advocacy for violence, such as the pro-Hamas protests that have happened in recent weeks.

Neither is the result a secret.

"The higher ed system has worked itself out of a job," according to CEO Andrew Crapuchettes of RedBalloon. "By losing focus on the mission of preparing their students for their career, they've become a non-factor, or even a negative factor, in helping job seekers find a job."

A report in the Washington Times reveals that only 10% of small business owners in a RedBalloon survey said they want job candidates with college degrees.

The report charged, "The trend has perhaps become most visible in the tech industry, despite a lingering belief that completing a four-year degree entitles graduates to a high salary with flexible hours."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said the company hires those with degrees, and those without.

Nearly half of those workers, those graduates looking for employment, said in the survey that college "failed to prepare them for the 9-to-5 workplace," the report said.

They've turned to social media and on-the-job lessons to fill in the gaps.

The polling from RedBalloon, which was joined by PublicSquare in the work, said two-thirds of the owners of 905 small businesses say graduates simply don't have the "relevant skills" for their companies.

The Times report noted the comments included: "We would hire someone with hands-on experience over someone that read about it in a book," and "If you ain’t got the skills, you ain’t got a job."

David Stuckenberg, chief of water conservation company Genesis Systems, described to the Times the shortcomings he's seen.

Two recent grads applied for positions, and demanded $200,000 salaries because their professors told them that's what to expect.

"The problem is many [recent graduates] have no underlying work ethic. They also have no experience," he told the Times.

Other employers noted the lack of "confidence and maturity" among grads.

Melanie Collette, of the National Center for Public Policy Research's Project 21, told the Times said there also are problems with complacency, initiative, time management and accountability.

A college experience, she said "may foster a sense of independence and creativity but does not prepare students for the rigors of the workplace, where deadlines are non-negotiable and expectations are high."

One analysis concluded it takes seven years to recover the skills gap left by a departing employee when a new worker is hired.

There’s no need for a college degree or a traditional 9-to-5 job to succeed in today’s economy, charged Sam Kain, a finance professor at Walsh College in Michigan.

