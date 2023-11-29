'Coming after you!' DOJ takes targeting of Trump supporters to unnerving level

The Department of Justice long has put a bull's-eye on President Donald Trump and those who support him.

His advocates are called MAGA extremists, even terrorists. If they also protest abortion they're targeted for SWAT-style FBI raids. If they challenge false COVID claims, they're voices are suppressed on social media. If they doubt the 2020 election because of Democrat machinations with the law, they're "insurrectionists."

But now documents show that Jack Smith, the special counsel trying to make a case that Trump is a criminal for urging supporters to "peacefully" protest what they – and many others – viewed as a corrupt 2020 election, has taken the agenda against Trump's supporters to the next step. He's demanding access to their social media information.

As a commentary at The Gateway Pundit charged, "THEY'RE COMING AFTER YOU."

It explained that the DOJ has demanded a "list of all [Twitter] users who retweeted, liked, or mentioned President Trump's Twitter account."

Twitter now is X.

A report at The Federalist said a newly uncovered document shows a court ordered X to provide a ton of information about Trump's account, "including 'advertising information, including advertising IDs, ad activity, and ad topic preferences,' as well as IP addresses 'used to create, login, and use the account' and privacy and account settings."

Also demanded were details about "Trump’s search history, direct messages, and 'content of all tweets created, drafted, favorited/liked, or retweeted' by his account from October 2020 to January 2021," the report said.

The report describes how Smith has indicted Trump "on several bogus charges related to the former president’s challenging of the 2020 election results in the lead-up to Jan. 6, 2021."

But, the report said, "It wasn’t just Trump’s Twitter account that Smith and his cronies were targeting. The special counsel’s warrant also sought data on Twitter users who interacted with the former president’s account. Among the information Smith sought was a list of every user Trump 'followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked' during the aforementioned timeframe. Smith similarly demanded that Twitter, which has since rebranded as X, fork over a list of users who took any of the same actions with Trump’s account."

Then, The Federalist documented, "Smith and his team went even further, seeking to acquire data on Twitter users who engaged with Trump’s tweets in the months leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. This included 'all lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by [Trump], as well as all tweets that include the username associated with [Trump’s account] (i.e. ‘mentions’ or ‘replies’).'"

Smith even claimed, "baselessly" according to the report, letting Trump know about the data confiscation "would result in a statutorily cognizable harm."

Explained the post, "Smith’s seizure of Trump’s personal social media information and those who engaged with the then-president’s posts isn’t all that surprising given the special counsel’s weaponization of the government against Trump thus far. In addition to indicting Trump, Smith filed a motion in September to institute a gag order on the 45th president, effectively stifling his First Amendment right to criticize the very government attempting to silence him."

On Smith's demands, The Gateway Pundit charged," This is what tyranny looks like … Merrick Garland is going to target all of the Trump supporters in their continued witch hunt against President Donald Trump."

It calls Smith a "political hitman."

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Department of Justice TARGETED THOSE WHO SUPPORTED TRUMP on Twitter – Ordered Review of Trump's Twitter Activity, Including Accounts That Liked, Followed, or Retweeted His Posts. Justice Department lawyers have disclosed details linked to their search warrant… pic.twitter.com/TeGn6Nwhkw — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 29, 2023

