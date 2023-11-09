A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Common diabetes drug fights certain cancers

Helps body's cells use insulin more effectively

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2023 at 1:07pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – Does a popular diabetes drug actually help fight cancer, or is it just a myth? Researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center are finally shedding some much-needed light on the effect of the drug metformin on various forms of cancer. While it’s typically a prescription for patients with diabetes or prediabetes, study authors have found new evidence revealing the drug is indeed capable of stopping the progression of certain prostate cancers.

Ever since a 2005 study reported that diabetes patients taking metformin displayed lower rates of cancer, oncologists have theorized it may be possible to use this inexpensive, safe, and widely used drug to prevent or hinder the development of cancerous tumors. However, studies conducted since then focusing on prostate cancer and metformin have produced mixed results. Some found a lower incidence of prostate cancer among men using metformin, but others found no such relationship.

Metformin works by lowering blood sugar levels by helping the body’s cells use insulin more effectively. It also has a number of other beneficial effects, including reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







