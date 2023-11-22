Congress gets urged 'to investigate the original January 6 Committee'

A new report from Just the News describes how congressional investigators have accessed video footage from undercover officers from Washington's Metro department sent to the Capitol during the 2021 protest-turned-riot.

They were there to conduct electronic surveillance and the report explained the video includes events like when Capitol Police officers are hit by the tear gas they fired into the crowd, and plainclothes MPD officers urging rioters to climb scaffolding.

One officer explains to another, "Well, we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd."

Now one of the more brash members of Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi subpoenaed to answer questions.

Pelosi infamously set up a commission to investigate the riot that day, refusing to allow GOP nominees to participate. Instead, she chose two Republicans with known agendas opposing President Trump to work with her Democrats in a series of meetings that essentially chose bits and pieces of the evidence to try to cast Trump in a negative light.

That commission notoriously refused even to consider Pelosi's own potential culpability, since she was integral to refusing Trump's offer in advance of extra troops to protect the Capitol that day.

The report explains Greene thinks the MPD bodycam footage from that should all be released to the public.

"We all know that undercover police have an important job, and an important role in investigations," she told the Just the News, No Noise television show Tuesday. "But my question is if the DC police and other law enforcement had been going undercover into Antifa, why haven't they stopped Antifa for all these years?"

Just the News reported she is doubling down on her goal of creating a new "Select Committee" to investigate the Jan. 6 events, as Pelosi's committee actually was working to "cover up" the failures that day.

"I think we were owed answers. And I want our new speaker, Mike Johnson, to set up a new special committee to investigate the original January 6 Committee. I want Nancy Pelosi subpoenaed, and I want answers from her as well as different federal agencies and D.C. police," she said. "America deserves the truth."

Just the News said it reviewed some of the undercover officers' footage, and noted that one officer announced, "Well, we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd."

"The footage showed the officer in plainclothes with a grey jacket. Spotted in the video and identifying him as a police officer is a badge hanging around his neck," the report said.

The report explained, "Traditional body-worn cameras and portable surveillance cameras carried by uniformed and undercover officers alike have both provided footage that congressional investigators are using to evaluate the police response to Jan. 6. A third type of footage, closed circuit camera videos are being made publicly available by newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, with the first batch released just last week."

The report said the evidence now confirms police "deployed a massive presence to the Jan. 6 scene, including officers in plainclothes who were part of 'electronic surveillance teams.'"

Former D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee Jr. previously told the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight and its chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., his department sent nearly 1,500 officers and personnel to the Jan. 6 scene.

He said the teams were to film ongoing criminal activity.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund told Just the News on Tuesday he was unaware that MPD had deployed undercover surveillance officers.

"During the course of our investigation into the security failures at the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, we saw many accounts of U.S. Capitol Police officers going beyond the call of duty. I’m grateful to all law enforcement officers who answered Chief Sund’s call to assist in protecting the Capitol on January 6," Loudermilk explained to Just the News. “However, we have also uncovered videos, such as this one recorded by plainclothes police officers embedded in the crowds that day, which we have verified as Metro Police.

"This is further evidence that there are important questions about who was in the crowd and why they were there without the knowledge of USCP. Not only do the American people deserve transparency and accountability, but law enforcement that acted inappropriately should be held accountable,” Loudermilk added. “That is why we must continue to aggressively investigate and continue to follow the evidence where it leads.”

The report noted that among other issues, there would be the question of officers not knowing that other officers were undercover in the crowd.

That was added to a list of already-known failures, such as that a Capitol door was left open and unguarded during the protest-turned-riot, allowing hundreds of people to go into the building.

