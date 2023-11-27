A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Conor McGregor rips world leader over response to Hamas release of child hostage

'You are a disgrace'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2023 at 9:20pm
Former UFC fighter Conor McGregor (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former UFC champion Conor McGregor ripped the prime minister of Ireland for "downplaying" the kidnapping and eventual release of an Irish-Israeli child by Hamas terrorists on Saturday.

McGregor called Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar a "disgrace" after he used the terms "lost" and "found" to describe the abduction and release of 9-year-old Emily Hand.

"She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization," the UFC superstar wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







