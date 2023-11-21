Conservative powerhouse: 'Is Satan in charge of the Democrat Party?'

Democrats in America in recent years have made the promotion of abortion around the globe one of their top priorities. They want U.S. funding predicated on advocacy for that, and even U.S. tax money directed to that industry.

Joe Biden, of course, has made transgenderism one of his highest priorities, promoting repeatedly the processes that end up surgically mutilating even children.

Then there are the terrorists in Hamas, who have gotten a huge boost from Democrats in America lobbying on their behalf.

There's no doubt Democrats, in pursuit of power and their leftist ideologies, have repeatedly engaged in questionable election maneuvers over that time period.

Now a conservative columnist openly is asking whether Satan is in charge of the Democrat party.

Wayne Allyn Root, on his website, cites what could be described as evidence of such a command structure.

"In the past week the Biden administration gave another $10 billion dollars to the world’s worst terror state, Iran. What sane person would do that? And why? [Barack] Obama gave a hundred billion to Iran a few years back. Biden (and his boss Obama) have given Iran $80 billion more since Biden was elected - including $6 billion only a couple weeks before the Hamas terror attack on Israel," he wrote.

Some of those billions even came after Hamas' terror attack on Israel.

"How can anyone explain the fact that Biden (and his boss Obama) just released another $10 billion to Iran AFTER the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. No one in the world can be that dumb. Not even a brain-dead president wearing diapers. So this is more about evil, than dumb," he wrote.

Then, too, there is the issue of America's open borders under Biden.

"Who in their right mind would leave our border with Mexico open and wave the whole world in- including violent criminals released from the world’s worst prisons, rapists, murderers, drug traffickers, human traffickers, pedophiles, migrants bringing third world disease, MS-13 gangbangers, Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, and military-age males from our worst enemy - China."

And the drugs coming across the border, and their connection to the deaths of Americans, maybe up to 250,00 annually.

"That’s a lot of dead Americans - mostly young Americans," Root wrote. "Over the next decade that could add up to TWO MILLION dead American kids."

He concluded, "This is the intentional destruction of America. The people who are purposely leaving the border open, allowing America to be overrun by an invasion of barbarians sent by our enemies…that will either bankrupt us all and collapse our economy under a mountain of debt…or kill our children with drug overdoses…or kill us all with disease…or just murder us…"

He wrote, "We know exactly who is doing these terrible, evil, unimaginable things to America- Joe Biden (and his boss Obama) and the Democrat Party. … Are they crazy? Mentally insane? Suicide bombers? Communist traitors?"

Root, known as "the Conservative Warrior," has television shows on Real America's Voice TV Network as well as on FrankSpeech.com. He also hosts a radio program and has released multiple books.

A possible answer: "Are Democrats being bribed billions of dollars into offshore accounts to allow our enemies to poison our population, collapse our economy, murder our own people, and destroy the greatest nation in world history?"

"There is only one other explanation… Could Biden (and his boss Obama), and the leadership of the Democrat Party be taking orders from the devil himself? Is this Satan’s vision the Democrats are carrying out? Is Satan in charge? Are we in 'end times?'"

He warned, "Democrats are either insane…evil…self-hating suicide bombers…communist traitors…corrupt, bribed and playing for our enemies…or playing for Satan.'

He said, "Only God and a second term of Trump can save us now."

