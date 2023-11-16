County clerk sues Merrick Garland, Jena Griswold to halt prosecution over alleged election equipment tampering

(COLORADO POLITICS) – Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who is slated to go on trial next year over allegations she tampered with the county's election equipment, has filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop the prosecution.

Peters, a Republican, is suing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in U.S. District Court for Colorado.

Through her attorney, John Case, Peters claims the United States is conducting criminal and other proceedings against her for the unlawful purpose of retaliation and in violation of her First and 14th Amendment rights. Peters has denied all the allegations against her, claiming the charges are politically motivated.

