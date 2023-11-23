Couple graduates together after welcoming their 'miracle baby'

(FOX 5 SAN DIEGO) – A Louisiana couple celebrated another milestone just two months following the birth of their “miracle baby.”

Shunte and Korey Harrison, of Pineville, walked across the commencement stage on Saturday and graduated from Southern New Hampshire University. Korey earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration, and Shunte earned her Associate of Science in criminal justice.

The couple prevailed through some hard times while earning their degrees — including natural disasters, illnesses and deaths in the family.

