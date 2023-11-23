A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationGOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Couple graduates together after welcoming their 'miracle baby'

Prevailed through hard times while earning their degrees

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 1:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Shunte and Korey Harrison (video screenshot)

Shunte and Korey Harrison (video screenshot)

(FOX 5 SAN DIEGO) – A Louisiana couple celebrated another milestone just two months following the birth of their “miracle baby.”

Shunte and Korey Harrison, of Pineville, walked across the commencement stage on Saturday and graduated from Southern New Hampshire University. Korey earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration, and Shunte earned her Associate of Science in criminal justice.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The couple prevailed through some hard times while earning their degrees — including natural disasters, illnesses and deaths in the family.

TRENDING: Trans pop star encourages gay sex among fans at concerts that also permit 8-year-olds

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bureau of Prisons' guidance shows scope of taxpayer-funded transgender care
Scientists find 'kill switch' that activates cancer cell death in the lab
Town evacuated after train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed
America's fastest growing high school sports has 'no benchwarmers'
Couple graduates together after welcoming their 'miracle baby'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×