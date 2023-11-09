A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Couple lodges landmark claim for damages against AstraZeneca

'We were told the vaccine was safe, but what happened has been life-changing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2023 at 12:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(YAHOO NEWS) – Kate Scott was called by the hospital three times to say goodbye to her husband. Three times she dashed to his bedside expecting him to die at any moment. Three times she thought she would be widowed, leaving her to bring up their two young children, the youngest just a baby at the time, on her own and without the “love of her life”.

But her husband Jamie was nothing if not a fighter. He pulled through and survived the “catastrophic” bleed on his brain. He is not, however, the same man. He can no longer hold down the job he had; can no longer follow complex conversations; his sight is impaired and the simplest things – such as reading a book – are no longer quite so simple.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We are the luckiest of unlucky people,” says Kate. “We have both gratitude and sorrow. We are grieving for what we have lost but I am so grateful that each morning I can wake up next to him.”

TRENDING: Why are the Oct. 7 atrocities being denied?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's HHS wants to nuke the definition of nuclear family from its regulations
MTG files impeachment resolution against Mayorkas
Abortion activists to take strategy 'to the next level' after Ohio win
Man survives days in jungle after being attacked by Amazon's largest venomous snake
Common diabetes drug fights certain cancers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×