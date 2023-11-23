Cousins reunite thanks to dormitory hall worker

(LOYOLA PHOENIX) – When two first-years from out-of-state came to Loyola, they didn’t expect to find an estranged relative. But with the help of a front desk worker and their shared last name, the students discovered they were half-cousins.

Sloane Spriester and Bart Spriester Jr. called the situation a “complete coincidence.” It came about thanks to Tom Conboy, a front desk worker at Francis Residence Hall with an attention to detail.

Conboy, who graduated from Loyola in 1989 and started working at the front desk around 10 months ago, said remembering names is his speciality. He said he first noticed the last name Spriester on both Sloane and Bart Jr.’s student IDs, which led him to point out the similarity.

