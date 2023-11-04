Criminals keep leaving jails under Soros-backed DA despite skyrocketing crime

Lillian Tweten

Soros-backed Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has significantly decreased the county’s jail population since her November 2022 election, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The county’s jail population has plummeted to levels not seen since at least 2003 under Price, aligning with her pledge to reduce the number of people in jail, according to the Chronicle. Meanwhile, crime has increased in several cities within Alameda county, going up 7% in Berkeley and jumping by 22% in Oakland.

“She feels that she is saving the black and brown communities by [letting people out],” Brenda Grisham, who organized Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) — a group that is attempting to recall Price — and advocates for communities throughout the Bay Area, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in October. “I still can’t figure it out… I don’t know how this focus got to where it is. If someone killed 3 people, they should be in jail.”

The Soros-backed district attorney has faced major backlash for her soft-on-crime approach, which Oakland residents have claimed has exacerbated the explosion of crime in the city that has continued to increase since 2020. Residential robberies have jumped up 71% in the city since Price took office in January, while total crime has increased 24%, police data showed.

Price has denied any responsibility for the increase in crime, and has accused opponents of attempting to “roll back” progress by criticizing her actions, according to her campaign website. But residents in Oakland launched an effort to recall Price in the past few months because she has put “criminal suspects before victims.”

“Women are afraid to walk down the street,” SAFE wrote. “Older couples are being preyed upon. Drivers are afraid to honk their horn or even make eye contact with other drivers… DA Price is hoping we just get used to being afraid.”

Many of the district attorneys and politicians liberal billionaire George Soros has funded have attempted to walk back penalties for crimes, including Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams. Crime increased in six cities run by Soros-backed district attorneys in 2022, including Chicago and New York City.

Price received funding through the California Justice and Public Safety PAC, an offshoot of the Soros-Safety and Justice Network, for her campaign in 2018, although she did not receive funds for her run in 2022.

Price’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

