FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Cross-dressing Baptist pastor commits suicide days after being exposed

Gave defiant non-apology apology after getting caught

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2023 at 11:27am
(PROTESTIA) – FL Copeland, the Smiths Station pastor who was recently exposed as leading a double life as a perverted cross-dressing Instagram model, took his own like earlier this afternoon, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

It was only two days ago that Copeland stood in front of his church and gave a defiant a non-apology apology to his congregation, insisting: “This will not cause my life to change. This will not waver my devotion to my family, to serving my city, and serving my church… I have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Earlier today, law enforcement received a request for a welfare check on the seemingly distraught man. Sheriffs located him driving the mayor’s vehicule, and after initiating a stop, Copeland pulled over, got out of his vehicule, grabbed a handgun, and shot himself.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







