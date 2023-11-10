The cure for America's greatest epidemic – fatherless homes

By Neill G. Russell

Today, America is experiencing an ongoing epidemic of devastating proportions (not COVID), and nobody is admitting its root cause: Fatherless homes. Sadly, millions of American children live in a home without the physical presence of a father. The data gathered from The National Center for Fathering shows fatherlessness is the most significant social problem facing America today. The stressful effects on America's youth of not being nurtured in homes with the presence of a loving, caring father are startling. Read "Statistics on Fatherless" and watch "Fatherless Homes" on Vimeo.

71% of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes;

71% of all pregnant teenagers, 85% of all children with behavioral disorders, and 90% of all homeless and runaway children come from fatherless homes;

63% of youth suicides come from fatherless homes; and

85% of all youth in prisons come from fatherless homes.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau statistics, 30% of American children live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. See "Number of Kids Living Only With Their Mothers Has Doubled in 50 Years" (census.gov).

The apostle Paul tells us that Satan "masquerades as an angel of light" (2 Corinthians 11:14), so that what he says sounds good and seems reasonable, but there is absolutely no truth in anything he says. As a public high school science teacher for 45 years, I witnessed firsthand Satan's subtle "lying" attempts to remove all vestiges of God, our loving Creator and Eternal Father from my students' lives.

Satan's plan to remove God from society is deceptively simple. Just get humans to accept a believable alternative (Darwin's theory of evolution) to replace the first sentence of the Bible, Genesis 1:1, "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the Earth," as truth. If they won't accept the first sentence of the Bible as truth, they're not going to believe the rest of the book either. I call this highly successful scheme "Satan's mantra of doubt."

Now for the good news: The cure to fatherless home

God's timing is perfect! Working together with the digital technology now available at our fingertips, we can reach every fatherless home with God's foundational Genesis 1:1 truth: That He alone is our loving Father and Creator.

Depending totally on the Holy Spirit's guidance, direction and creative insight (since I retired from teaching in 2018), God prompted me to create and now release His www.perfectlycreatedbygod.com Genesis 1:1 website to the world.

Our weekly "Evolution is a Lie" video podcasts are hosted by children, youth and young adults. Each 10-minute episode clearly explains to our youth the exact science of how God created all living things including man. Each podcast debunks Satan's lie of evolution by revealing how God encoded every distinct species of plant and animal life with His intricately "planned design," DNA, before the beginning of time (Jeremiah 1:5). Here you can watch Episode No. 1 of our "Evolution is a Lie" podcasts. All past podcasts are archived on the website for easy access.

This final fact is really exciting! Our youth will now be able to access a free 224-page digital Flipbook explaining the exact step-by-step scientific process of how God created the universe, the Earth and all life, including mankind. For the first time, the scientific truth behind each of the 31 verses recorded in Genesis 1 (translated word-for-word from the original Hebrew text) is clearly explained (with embedded, copyrigh-free videos and digital animation) on our www.perfectlycreatedbygod.com website.

Now, more than ever, our nation's youth (including Generation Z and Millennials) need to know that "God alone is their loving 'eternal' Father and Creator!" Hosea 14:3 states: "For in You, the Fatherless finds mercy." Only then can they wake up every morning with an attitude of gratitude, never again doubting that they have a loving Father who will:

never leave or forsake them,

supply all of their daily needs,

guide them through life to achieve their God-ordained destiny.

We are all very aware that our time on earth is growing short. As caring parents, grandparents, teachers and fellow believers, please prayerfully consider sending this timely message to everyone. It is a short-term investment with lasting impacts.



Bestselling author Neill G. Russell is a Messianic Jewish believer and a retired, award-winning high school science teacher. Neill is presently using his communication skills as the website designer of www.bemadewhole.net, www.perfectlycreatedbygod.com, www.Newtonsriddle.com and www.countdowntodaniels70thweek.com to spread God's Genesis 1 truth and God's prophetic end time message throughout the world.

