It's only dangerous rhetoric if a Republican says it

Imagine a Republican congressional representative threatened former President Barack Obama and said he needed to be "eliminated."

What would be the response of other politicians? How would the media play it?

Well, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said during an appearance on former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's MSNBC show, "It is just unquestionable at this point that that man [former President Donald Trump] cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit. He is destructive to our democracy."

While it is debatable whether Goldman was correct, he is free to say this. It is his protected First Amendment right. However, Goldman then went a step too far and added, "And he has to be eliminated."

This from a man's whose political party likes to speak about "dog whistles," or words and phrases that supposedly mean something other than they mean as a way to alert people to the speaker's true feelings while hiding behind supposedly innocent language.

What Goldman said was no dog whistle. It was an outright call for someone to kill Trump.

To top it off, earlier in the interview, he took umbrage with Trump's comment about the January 6th protests and his court cases. Goldman said Trump's "rhetoric is really getting dangerous."

Pot, meet kettle.

Psaki saw nothing wrong with the comment. Why should she? She just another Democrat shill who was given a cushy media job after serving in the White House.

Others weren't so forgiving.

Trump ally Roger Stone tweeted, "Adam Schiff wannabe Dan Goldman's comments are dangerous, inflammatory, and most probably illegal. They always accuse us of exactly what they are doing."

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said that the Secret Service should investigate the threat.

Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, said that following Goldman's own logic, if you can call it that, he should never be allowed to hold political office again.

And that's the point. Democrats can say anything, and the media do their best to hide the hypocrisy. This time, they weren't able to do so. The backlash was great enough that Goldman was forced to apologize.

Goldman tweeted, "Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn't become President again. While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words."

While we should be willing to accept his apology, it doesn't mean we should forget how hateful he is.

It's not the only time he's let his hypocrisy show, through. Goldman served as lead counsel against the former president during his first impeachment trial, which was based on charges that were proven to be untrue. However, he is willingly turning a blind eye to President Joe Biden's improprieties in office and defending him.

We can only hope that the people in Goldman's district wise up and decide it is time to have someone else less hateful represent them in Congress.

