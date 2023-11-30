Dem senator pushed Biden's massive spending, now says corporations caused inflation

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who’s up for reelection in 2024, is placing blame on corporations for inflation despite helping President Joe Biden pass his massive spending legislation.

Casey’s office released two “Greedflation” reports in November — one arguing corporations are bringing in “record profits on the backs of American families,” and another claiming “big food and agriculture businesses” are making holiday meals more expensive. However, the senator voted to advance some of Biden’s most costly pieces of legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the American Rescue Plan and others that have added trillions to the national debt.

TRENDING: Just days after Jan. 6, Dems 'schemed to limit travel of U.S. conservatives'

“Bob Casey rubber-stamped every one of Biden’s reckless spending bills that caused the inflation crisis and now Pennsylvanians are paying the bill,” Philip Letsou, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “Real greed is the Casey cartel cashing in on their family name while hard working families struggle to make ends meet.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Critics attribute the spike in inflation under the administration to Biden’s record levels of government spending approved by Democrats, including the $1.9 trillion in new spending for COVID-19 relief authorized by the American Rescue Plan. Additionally, the IRA provided $750 billion in funding, of which a large portion sought to advance the president’s green energy agenda.

“There’s an economic theory called the ‘fiscal theory of the price level’ and it suggests that a stable economy requires good coordination between both monetary policy and fiscal policy,” Jai Kedia, a research fellow at the Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives at the Cato Institute, previously told the DCNF. “In a situation where the fiscal authority keeps spending without attempting to balance their budget, it is much harder for the monetary authority to meet its targets.”

Are corporations causing inflation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Inflation rose to 9.1% in June of 2022, and has remained high throughout Biden’s tenure. The president continues to tout his economic policy platform on the campaign trail, dubbed “Bidenomics,” despite overall inflation jumping by 17% since he took office.

The first “Greedflation” report, which Casey released on Nov. 8, argued that “monthly inflation has slowed with the help of Democrats’ passage of the [IRA],” and insisted costs remain high due to corporations increasing prices on its consumers. On Nov. 20, Casey’s second report criticized agribusiness for profiting off of food price hikes for holiday staples like turkey, chicken, pork and potatoes.

The White House referred the DCNF toward remarks made by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday, where she argued the president “calls out price gouging” regarding “Big Agriculture,” “Big Pharma” and “Big Oil.”

“Prices for producers have grown a lot more slowly over the last year. Companies should pass those savings on to consumers,” said Jean-Pierre. “That’s why taking on price gouging has been part of the President’s economic agenda.”

Casey also supported Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the budget resolution for fiscal year 2022, which authorized over $4 trillion in new spending.

The senator drew a 2024 challenge from former hedge fund CEO Republican David McCormick in late September. McCormick ran in the Republican primary for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman in 2022, but narrowly lost by less than 1,000 votes to Dr. Mehmet Oz.

A Franklin & Marshall poll released on Oct. 25 found Casey leading by 7 points among registered voters, though only 36% approve of the senator’s job performance. The Cook Political Report characterizes Casey’s seat in the “Lean D” column, along with several other contentious races in Michigan, Montana, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Casey did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!