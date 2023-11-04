Dem staffers divided over Biden response to Israel-Hamas war

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

Part of President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign team is experiencing internal turmoil over Biden’s positioning on the Israel-Hamas war, Axios reported.

Some younger and more left-wing staffers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which Biden is leaning on for his reelection bid, view his support for Israel as aiding a vicious attack on Palestinians, while older, more centrist Democrats within the DNC’s ranks consider Biden’s position as an indicator of his “moral clarity,” according to Axios. Some of the disaffected younger staffers are so dejected by Biden’s support for the Israelis that they are reportedly considering resigning their posts in protest.

TRENDING: What Tucker and Megyn Kelly missed in their Chauvin exposés

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The president centered his 2020 campaign on a ‘Battle for the Soul of the Nation,’ but it seems as though the administration is currently in a battle for its own soul,” an anonymous and high-ranking DNC official told Axios. Biden “continues to display unparalleled leadership and moral clarity” by not allowing the party’s left flank to dissuade him from his stance that “Israel has a right to defend itself from terrorism and the continued threat posed by Hamas,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison told Axios.

Rashida Tlaib Posts Video Of Protesters Calling For Gaza To Takeover Israel, Says Biden Is Supporting ‘Genocide’https://t.co/MEFQNubYDO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2023

Will Biden win re-election in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (8 Votes)

On Friday, more than 50 of the DNC’s 300 staffers signed a letter to the organization’s leadership expressing their view that “it is the DNC’s moral obligation to urge President Biden to publicly call for a ceasefire,” according to the Huffington Post. The rift inside the DNC mirrors a wider disagreement about the issue within the party writ large, as many younger, more left-wing Democrats have criticized U.S. support for Israel’s response to the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that ignited the most recent war between the terrorist group and the Jewish state.

Biden called for a “pause” in the war after being confronted by a heckler at a Wednesday event in Minnesota, but framed a “pause” as a temporary measure to extract hostages via negotiations rather than an indefinite cessation to hostilities.

Biden’s campaign is working closely with the DNC to fundraise and organize infrastructure in advance of the 2024 election, which appears likely to be a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The divide on the Israel-Hamas conflict has seeped into Capitol Hill and the State Department as well, with numerous left-wing Congressional Democrats calling for a ceasefire and the resignation of at least one high-level State Department official over the issue.

Neither the DNC nor the Biden campaign responded immediately to requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!