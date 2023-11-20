A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Democrat for Congress panics after she's outed as dominatrix

Reportedly charged clients $500 per hour

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2023 at 9:02pm
Courtney Ellyn Casgreaux (Courtesy photo)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

41-year-old Courtney Casgraux, the Democrat Congressional candidate running for a seat in Oregon’s 1st district, was a dominatrix in her 20s and 30s.

Casgraux worked as a dominatrix at a BDSM dungeon in Midtown Manhattan and charged clients $500 per hour.

She panicked after videos of her working in a sex dungeon were posted to social media.

Casgraux told the New York Post she began hyperventilating and crying after she was doxxed as a dominatrix.

She also told The Post that she’s using this as an opportunity to “reclaim her sexuality” by creating a Playboy profile and selling racy photos of herself for $150 a pop.

Being a Democrat from Oregon, is there any need for Courtney Casgraux to panic concerning the election?

The New York Post reported:

An Oregon Democratic congressional candidate feared her future in politics was kaput when a video of her as a Manhattan dominatrix popped up online — but she now embraces her raunchy past, she told The Post.

Courtney Casgraux, who wants to represent Portland’s western suburbs, was horrified when a clip of her working at a Midtown BDSM dungeon was anonymously posted to Reddit on Aug. 31.

“[I was] just panicking … Then I was like, ‘Who did this?’ and I just started calling every single person that I pretty much knew from my past … I was like hyperventilating, crying,” the Huntington Beach, Calif., native recalled.

Casgraux, 41, worked as a dominatrix in her 20s and 30s, charging clients $500 per hour.

What is with Democrat women running for public office moonlighting as sex workers?

Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates against Republican David Owen, posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

Democrat Susanna Gibson of Virginia (Facebook)

The 40-year-old mother of 2 narrowly lost the Virginia race against Republican David Owen after her online sex scandal.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

