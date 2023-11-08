A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Democrat wins governor race in deep-red Kentucky

Trump's endorsement of Daniel Cameron doesn't pan out

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:05pm
Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. (YouTube video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Democrats maintained their hold on deep-red Kentucky's governor seat Tuesday in a blow to Republicans ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Associated Press called the race for incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear over Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who had been gaining in the polls in recent days after largely trailing by double-digits since the party primaries in May.

"Tonight I stand here excited and optimistic about what we're going to do these next four years together," Beshear told a fired up crowd of supporters gathered at his Election Night party in downtown Louisville.

