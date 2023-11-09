Dems abandon hearing when GOP suggests subpoenas for Sotomayor's staff

Majority Democrats on a Senate committee on Thursday abandoned their work, which was targeting conservatives on the Supreme Court, when GOP members suggested subpoenas for the staff of leftist Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The Washington Examiner reported the Senate Judiciary Committee "punted" on votes scheduled regarding the issuance of subpoenas for GOP donors Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow.

Sen Dick Durbin, D-Ill., has accused the two of "stonewalling" an investigation into the high court "that seeks to determine whether two Republican-appointed justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, acted with any impropriety," the report said.

The confrontation was launched when ProPublica said they helped facilitate trips for the justices.

The votes on the subpoenas were abandoned after Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., threatened to file subpoenas against Sotomayor's staff members, "referencing the Associated Press report that found Sotomayor's court staff coerced colleges to purchase her books," the report said.

She accused Democrats, who have been infuriated by the fact that conservative justices on the high court right now outnumber far-left judges, and the decisions released by the court often reflect that division, of trying to discredit the court.

In fact, multiple members of Congress have proposed altering the makeup of the court in order to give Joe Biden a number of open slots for which to nominate leftist ideologues.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even is on record threatening the conservatives justices who have released multiple Constitution-based opinions.

Crow and Leo aren't accused of anything illegal but Durbin and other Democrats claim they need to interview them about their knowledge of the justices.

"I promise you, everything that was working well with the committee is now in jeopardy," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said. "You’re going to have a complete s*** show, but if that’s what you want, that’s what you’re gonna get."

The report documented, "While Crow and Leo have been singled out for their connections to the justices, there is no proof that any lavish trips Alito and Thomas attended had an influence on their votes over the years."

Carrie Severino, of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said the Democrats' agenda was just another page of their playbook that they intend to use to "pack" the court.

One idea from Democrats has been to add multiple leftist justices, so they can outvote the six conservatives on the court now.

