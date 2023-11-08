Dems despair as Trump surges

Liberals and their favorite media have given up on Biden as he plummets in the polls ahead of next year's election. On Sunday the New York Times announced that Trump leads Biden in five of the six swing states, sending a signal to all liberals that Biden must be replaced as the Democrats' nominee for president.

The filing deadline for the New Hampshire primary has already passed, and Democratic insiders have little time left before their South Carolina primary on Feb. 3 to coalesce behind a replacement. Meanwhile, "the world is falling apart under Biden," as 53-year-old Spencer Weiss, a Pennsylvania voter who has switched his support from Biden to Trump, told the NYT.

Biden has mishandled foreign crises from Ukraine to Israel, while letting in 10 million unemployed illegal aliens, more than the entire population of overcrowded Los Angeles County. He turns 81 years old later this month and plainly lacks the mental acuity to still be president.

Biden and his supporters have pushed transgender access to girls' restrooms and locker rooms in schools, which sparked a walkout by students in Loudoun County, Virginia, last week. In April, Biden proposed a federal rule under Title IX that would prohibit schools from categorically banning transgender students from invading girls' sports.

Trump has led in stopping illegal immigration, which could include foreign terrorists hateful of the United States. He has also been strong against allowing male-bodied athletes to invade girls' sports.

Michelle Obama and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are mentioned as possible last-minute replacements of Biden. Other potential candidates powerful with the insiders include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the same-sex married Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who has bungled the electric car issue.

Democratic political insiders have compared their dilemma to a "five-alarm fire," but Biden and his determined wife, Jill, refuse to step aside. Many Democrats who disapprove of funding foreign wars instead of domestic priorities are jumping ship: Biden's advantage over Trump has eroded among black voters from a 78-point advantage to only 49 points.

A new poll was released by ABC News/Ipsos on Sunday, announcing that 76% of American adults feel our country is headed in the wrong direction, while only 23% see us going in the right direction. On the key issues of crime, inflation and immigration, voters trust Republicans more than Democrats.

We are only a year from the presidential election, and barely ten months before early voting begins in some states. Worsening foreign crises and deepening economic problems, combined with an inevitable further decline in his mental capacity, mean there is no plausible way for Biden to reverse his slide.

Biden failed to file paperwork to be on the ballot in New Hampshire, while an obscure Minnesota congressman did file there, reminiscent of how Minnesota Sen. Eugene McCarthy chased the Democrat incumbent President Lyndon B. Johnson from the race in 1968. Biden is counting on support of black primary voters in South Carolina to renominate him, but a deal between Obama and an alternative could force Biden to withdraw.

Much of the angst by Democrats over Biden is due to how well Trump is surviving the onslaught of politically motivated prosecutions. None of federal prosecutor Jack Smith's attacks on Trump has worked, while many of them have backfired.

The federal judge in the Florida Mar-a-Lago case rebuked Biden's henchmen for wasting her time with their antics, and she has suspended the schedule in that case. It is widely expected now that a trial in that ill-advised prosecution will not occur before the election, which removes it as an obstacle to Trump's reelection.

Federal prosecutors indicted two of Trump's low-level aides who have not turned against him as Biden's henchmen hoped. The premise of that prosecution is that Trump was endangering national security at Mar-a-Lago, an absurd allegation unsupported by the evidence.

That leaves the federal prosecution of Trump in the anti-Trump venue of D.C. as Biden's last remaining card to play against his opponent. But that case, which was supposed to be smooth sailing for the Trump-haters, has hit rocky waters too.

Special counsel Jack Smith demanded and obtained a severely improper gag order to prohibit Trump from disparaging Biden's hired guns. Trump echoed the views of many by calling Jack "deranged" and a "thug," who then persuaded the Obama-appointed judge to censor Trump despite strong objections by the ACLU to this infringement on the First Amendment.

But on Friday the D.C. Circuit suspended the gag order, thereby enabling Trump to speak freely again. Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys have filed a compelling motion to toss the entire case out based on the presidential immunity that protects Trump against the allegations concerning actions he took on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was still the president.

