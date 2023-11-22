If Dems really believed Trump is an insurrectionist …

Democrats claim that January 6 was an insurrection that was caused by Donald Trump, which should disqualify him from running for president, according to the 14th Amendment.

Let's examine that claim:

INSURRECTION definition | Cambridge English Dictionary noun. An organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence: armed insurrection. Synonyms. rebellion. revolt.

INSURRECTION | English meaning - Cambridge Dictionary 1. an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control. ...

An insurrection is an attempt to overthrow the existing government to take control of it.

Hmmm. So what exactly is the existing U.S. government? A legislature made up of a House and a Senate, a judicial system run by the United States Supreme Court and an executive branch run by the president, including all the agencies and U.S. military … several million people.

So a successful insurrection would have to overthrow Congress, SCOTUS and all the U.S. agencies, including the military. How can anyone claim that the riots on Jan. 6, 2021, were an attempt to do that? How? How can they claim that the thousand people who entered the Capitol building January 6 were overthrowing the United States government?

Yes, the J6 riot was an attempt to reverse an election for the position of president, but nothing more than that. How can anyone claim that it was an attempt to overthrow all three branches, again, including the military? And then replace them with what?

On January 6, Donald Trump hosted a rally, an assembly, which presented a petition for a redress for grievances, just as allowed in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Trump used his freedom of speech to explain why he thought that Biden "won" the election due to election fraud – words protected by the First Amendment.

Democrats accused Trump of causing an armed insurrection. Nancy Pelosi personally stated that Trump caused an "armed insurrection" on January 6 as she authorized the vote to impeach Trump without a House hearing, which would have allowed Trump lawyers to defend him. The Senate found Trump to be not guilty of the charges made by Democrats. If the Senate had found Trump to be guilty, then Democrats could claim that he was convicted by due process. But that was not the case. The Senate found Trump, by due process, to be "not guilty."

Since then, Democrats have used the civil courts instead of criminal courts to try to remove Trump from election ballots, citing the 14th Amendment. Civil court cases can be decided by biased judges without the due process of conviction by a jury. These civil cases are the epitome of dishonesty. No jury, and placed via judge shopping.

If Democrats believe that Trump caused an insurrection on January 6, which, if true, should disqualify Trump from possibly being elected president, then they need to pursue a criminal case that uses due process with a jury of peers to prove their accusation, not civil courts where solo Democrat judges can make such decisions. But they know that their accusation is false, just like their prior accusations against Trump, such as the Russia hoax and Steele Dossier, so they use the civil courts with Democrat judges to do their dirty work.

