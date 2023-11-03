Dershowitz blasts Biden for 'anti-Islamophobia' campaign

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz blasted President Joe Biden Thursday over the formation of an initiative to combat Islamophobia.

The Biden administration launched the initiative Wednesday, two days after announcing steps to combat antisemitism following a string of pro-Palestine protests on college campuses where some speakers praised Hamas after the radical Islamic terrorist group carried out a deadly attack on Israel. “It is an insult to all Americans,” Dershowitz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

TRENDING: Vladimir Putin's dangerous game

WATCH:



“What they’re doing, Biden is accusing Americans of being anti-Islam, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab,” Dershowitz continued. “There is just no evidence of that. There was some of that after 9/11 but I haven’t seen one single instance of it. They point to the fact some drunken landlord killed a 6-year-old person who happened to be a Muslim. One case unrelated to the Middle East issue probably, and they make that equivalent to what is going on college campuses.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and other left-wing members of the House of Representatives known as “The Squad” released statements calling for a ceasefire almost immediately after Israel began military operations in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. Tlaib escaped censure when 22 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to table a resolution sponsored by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia condemning her for her antisemitic comments.

Is an 'anti-Islamophobia' campaign what America needs right now? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“President Biden wants to create a moral sense of equality, so he always talks about anti-Semitism and in the same breadth talks about anti-Islam and anti-Arab attitudes on college campuses,” Dershowitz said. “That is a myth. There is no anti-Arab or Muslim attitudes on college campus. I don’t know of a single incident of where a member of Hamas has been assaulted. It is all directed against Jews. There is pro-Islamic, pro-Hamas, pro-Arab attitudes on university campuses.”

Many of the protests have featured chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will soon be free,” a phrase that has connotations of wiping out Israel.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!