Dershowitz: Obama should apologize for anti-Semitism, but 'he won't'

The famed Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, long a popular commentator on both legal and social issues, and long a Democrat, says Barack Obama should apologize for his anti-Semitic attitude.

"But he won't."

The stunning announcement from Dershowitz that he no longer considers Obama someone worth talking to came in a report in Fox Business.

The reaction was triggered by Obama's recent comments, at a "democracy forum," in which he adopted the leftist language that condemns Israel for its "occupation."

Obama demanded a two-state solution to the conflict in the Middle East, a solution that Palestinians have rejected over and over in recent years, and an end to "occupation."

Hamas recently launched war against Israel, with its terrorists invading the Middle East democracy and slaughtering 1,400 civilians. Israel has now launched air strikes on Hamas strongholds in Gaza, and a ground invasion intended to wipe out the murderers.

"All of this is taking place against the backdrop of decades of failure to achieve a durable peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," Obama said. "One that is based on genuine security for Israel, a recognition of its right to exist, and a peace that is based on an end of the occupation and the creation of a viable state and self-determination for the Palestinian people."

Dershowitz was hot.

"I think he always had a deep hatred of Israel in his heart. He hid it very well. He called me to the Oval Office and he said to me, 'Alan, you've known me for a long time. You know I have Israel's back.' I didn't realize he meant to paint a target on it," Dershowitz said Friday, the report said.

"He's never been supportive of Israel. And finally, his true feelings have come out now that he's no longer president and doesn't have to be elected. He has contributed enormously to the problem because he is respected among young people. And if he says the occupation is unbearable and that anything can be done to stop it, he is encouraging people to engage in their antisemitic, anti-Israel and anti-American attitudes. He should be ashamed of himself. He should apologize, but he won't."

Dershowitz said any relationship he had with Obama is over.

He cited leftist claims about the difficulties for Palestinians, and said, "To compare those disputed claims with the rapes, beheadings, burnings, kidnappings, it's just obscene and despicable. And what it does is it lends support to those students basically, who are saying, 'Well, what Hamas really did was not so bad... It was in response to the occupation.'"

