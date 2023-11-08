Despite Dem victories, election 'details' should worry Left for 2024

Democrats on Wednesday were chortling over their state legislative victories in Virginia, a governor's race win and the success of a pro-abortion ballot issue that promotes the destruction of the unborn in Ohio.

Joe Biden was taking a victory lap, and commentators were speculating about how the leftists and radicals in the party that now mostly aligns with the Communist Party of America ideals would be fully in control during the 2024 presidential election.

But wait, warns one longtime, and expert, commentator.

It is Andrew Neil, who has held senior posts with the Economist, the Spectator, the Sunday Times and now provides opinion pieces for the Daily Mail, who said the details should alarm the White House.

TRENDING: Antifa punk tries to rally Muslims against a conservative: Backfires spectacularly when he brings up LGBT

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Recent polling shows President Donald Trump comfortably beating Biden in five of the six swing states that Biden won, and gave him the White House during 2020.

Those, Neil said, can change.

But the "details" are "dire" for him.

Do the Democrat victories in 2023 suggest big Dem wins in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (11 Votes)

"Among voters under 30, for example, Biden has the merest one percentage-point lead over Trump, which is statistically even-stevens and quite remarkable given how the young are meant to skew overwhelmingly Democrat," he said. "Among black voters Biden still leads easily, as is to be expected. But Trump has 22 percent support, which even the New York Times points out is a 'level unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times.' That black support will matter in the swing states, where every vote counts," he explained.

"Age, it turns out, is undermining Biden in more ways than one: 71 percent of all voters now believe he's too old to run, while 62 percent fear he's no longer sharp enough. A September poll found only a third think he'd survive a full second term ('he'd need a walker to make it across the White House lawn to Marine One,' one Democratic pundit quips to me).

"Just as important is the fact that, bar abortion, voters are out of sorts with Biden on ALL the issues that matter: the economy, inflation, immigration, crime. They think he's weak on foreign policy and underperforming on the domestic front," he wrote.

He even suggested that the move among Democrats to dump Biden likely will now grow.

"It's two months since I wrote here about the burgeoning 'Dump Biden' movement inside the Democrats. Since then it has grown in momentum and, even if Tuesday's results produce some temporary respite, I expect that momentum to continue into 2024," he said.

He noted, "45% of voters think they would be better off financially with Trump; only 18% feel the same about Biden."

Because all of the Biden team's boasts have not been changing poll numbers, "The president has blamed the media for not getting this positive message across, which is a bizarre take given American journalism, print, broadcast and online, is dominated by Democrats with laptops linked to the country's newsrooms," he said.

"It is a sign of how removed the Biden White House is from popular sentiment that it doesn't realize that when voters talk of the economy they don't mean unemployment or growth. They mean the cost of living. They see that the huge price rises of recent years are now baked into the cost of the essentials they have to buy. Yes, inflation has come down but prices are still higher than ever – and still rising, albeit more slowly."

He said," The 'Dump Biden' bandwagon might be slowed by this week's election results. But it won't be derailed. It will regain momentum with every Biden gaffe and stumble to come. Meanwhile Trump is more of a shoo-in than ever for the Republican nomination," he said.

In a second slap at Democrats' glee, the Washington Examiner pointed out that of the 10 "most vulnerable" U.S. Senate seats in the 2024 election, seven are held by Democrats, including several who "remain unpopular in their deep-red states that voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020."

Those include the indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who denied criminal charges he conspired to act as a foreign agent on behalf of the Egyptian government, and other "expected targets," Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., Jon Tester, D-Mt., and Sherrod Brown, D-OH.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!