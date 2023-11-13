A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Disney's absurd new No. 2 trend in long lines has social media disgusted: 'WTF?'

Park guests reportedly pooping while waiting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2023 at 10:10pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Some guests are reportedly unable to control their bowels while waiting hours in long lines at Disney theme parks.

"I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance at Disney World] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor, and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?" one poster claimed on Reddit, according to news outlet SFGATE.

Another person claiming to be a park employee on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit chimed in to verify the claim about the Star Wars-themed ride, writing, "For the sceptics [sic]… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 s--- related incidents at Rise [of the Resistance] today."

Read the full story ›

