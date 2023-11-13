A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Donald Trump' sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, dead at 86

Spent two decades on Philadelphia-based appeals court before retiring

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2023 at 12:34pm
Maryanne Trump Barry seated with her brother, President Donald Trump (Video screenshot)

Maryanne Trump Barry seated with her brother, President Donald Trump (Video screenshot)

(CNBC) -- Maryanne Trump Barry, a federal appellate judge and the older sister of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 86, NBC News reported Monday.

Barry was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton. She largely avoided the spotlight that was constantly pointed at her brother, first as a television host and business personality and then as the president of the United States.

She spent two decades on the Philadelphia-based appeals court before retiring in the midst of a civil misconduct investigation related to her family's alleged tax-dodging schemes.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







