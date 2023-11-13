Donald Trump' sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, dead at 86

(CNBC) -- Maryanne Trump Barry, a federal appellate judge and the older sister of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 86, NBC News reported Monday.

Barry was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton. She largely avoided the spotlight that was constantly pointed at her brother, first as a television host and business personality and then as the president of the United States.

She spent two decades on the Philadelphia-based appeals court before retiring in the midst of a civil misconduct investigation related to her family's alleged tax-dodging schemes.

