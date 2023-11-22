Dow closes nearly 200 points higher as markets head into Thanksgiving

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Wednesday after yields briefly fell to their lowest level in two months, and the November market rally broadened into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 185 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5%.

More than half of the stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange were up Wednesday, indicating widening breadth for the market rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also saw greater participation, with 62.9% of the stocks in the index rising. Small- and mid-caps outperformed Wednesday, rising 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

