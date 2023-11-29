Dow ends near flat, but major averages remain on track for big November gains

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Wednesday near the flat line, but the major averages remain on track for their biggest monthly gain in 2023.

The 30-stock Dow was up 13.44 points, or 0.04%, to close at 35,430.42. The S&P 500 ticked down by 0.09% to end at 4550.58, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.16% to 14,258.49.

Because of this November comeback, major market benchmarks are approaching their 2023 highs reached over the summer. The Dow would need to gain just about 0.5% to reach a new 2023 high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite would need to gain around 1% each to reach new 2023 highs.

