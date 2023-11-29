A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow ends near flat, but major averages remain on track for big November gains

'Our market right now is just looking at the longer term trend in inflation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2023 at 4:13pm
(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Wednesday near the flat line, but the major averages remain on track for their biggest monthly gain in 2023.

The 30-stock Dow was up 13.44 points, or 0.04%, to close at 35,430.42. The S&P 500 ticked down by 0.09% to end at 4550.58, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.16% to 14,258.49.

Because of this November comeback, major market benchmarks are approaching their 2023 highs reached over the summer. The Dow would need to gain just about 0.5% to reach a new 2023 high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite would need to gain around 1% each to reach new 2023 highs.

