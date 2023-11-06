Dozens of top firms warn law-school deans anti-Semitism won't be tolerated

Dozens of influential law firms have written a letter to the deans of America's top law schools demanding that their students learn "there is no room for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred or bigotry…"

The letter follows weeks of radicalized extremism that has become widespread on campuses by students, even faculty, who promote anti-Semitism and are condemning Israel over its defense in response to a war started by terrorists in Hamas.

That Oct. 7 attack left some 1,400 innocent Israeli civilians dead in some of the most horrific atrocities reported in many years.

The letter follow revelations that several law firms already have withdrawn job offers from law school students whose actions crossed the line into anti-Semitism.

Israel now has launched military operations, including air strikes, to eliminate the terrorist threat to its existence.

The letter, signed by officials with Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Latham & Watkins; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison among others, was addressed to deans at an unknown number of law schools.

"Everyone at our law firms is entitled to be treated with respect and be free of any conduct that targets their identity and is offensive, hostile, intimidating or inconsistent with their personal dignity and rights," the letter explains. "We prohibit any form of harassment, whether verbal, visual or physical.

"Over the last several weeks, we have been alarmed at reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assaults on college campuses, including rallies calling for the death of Jews and the elimination of the state of Israel. Such anti-Semitic activities would not be tolerated at any of our firms.

"We also would not tolerate outside groups engaging in acts of harassment and threats of violence, as has also been occurring on many of your campuses. As educators at institutions of higher learning, it is imperative that you provide your students with the tools and guidance to engage in the free exchange of ideas, even on emotionally charged issues, in a manner that affirms the values we all hold dear and rejects unreservedly that which is antithetical to those values."

The law firms warned, "There is no room for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred or bigotry on your campuses, in our workplaces or our communities. As employers who recruit from each of your law schools, we look to you to ensure your students who hope to join our firms after graduation are prepared to be an active part of workplace communities that have zero tolerance policies for any form of discrimination or harassment, much less the kind that has been taking place on some law school campuses."

A report in the Washington Stand bluntly explained, "If Hamas’s actions raping women, decapitating babies, and burning children alive isn’t enough reason for students to condemn them, then not being able to find a job after graduation might change their minds."

The report noted Davis Polk & Wardwell, a letter signatory, already pulled job offers from two students who blamed Israel for the Hamas attacks.

"Additionally, Winston & Strawn revoked a job offer to former New York University Student Bar Association President Ryna Workman only a week prior," the report said.

Chris Gacek, a law school graduate and senior fellow for Regulatory Affairs at Family Research Council, told the publication, "It should be a red flag to any hiring law firm considering any student who has had affiliation with groups that support groups like Students for Justice in Palestine."

Meg Kilgannon, senior fellow for Education Studies at Family Research Council, said in the report, that there are other issues for law schools to address too.

"While I am grateful that these law firms are rejecting anti-Semitism, I wonder if they will be as happy to accept lawyers who believe in a biblical definition of marriage or that life begins at conception and lasts until natural death?"

