FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Drag queen 'shocked, surprised' when Grammys wouldn't put his music in Christian category

Songs filled with explicit content

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:18pm
(Pixabay)

(DISNTR) – In what universe does drag queen, Flamy Grant think that an album packed to the brim with explicit content and a blatant disregard for Christian values belongs in the Contemporary Christian Music category? It’s almost comical—scratch that, it is comical—that Grant is now playing the shocked and appalled card in an interview with Paste when the Grammy Awards decided to give his album “Bible Belt Baby” the boot and place it in the Best Pop Album category instead.

Here we have an album that takes a sledgehammer to the very foundation of Christian values, and Grant expected what, a standing ovation from the Christian community? Besides just being an absolute pervert—a man dressed in women’s clothing caricaturing women in the most distasteful of ways—his song, “Esther, Ruth, and Rahab” is practically a masterclass in how to alienate an entire demographic, with lyrics that make even the most liberal among us instantly recognize the sacrilege.

The theme of the song: Every Sunday, the song’s narrator claims to have discovered stories of women who “made some patriarch meet his match,” painting these biblical figures as conniving and portraying men as fearful of women’s power. Of course, this is unbiblical and has absolutely zero to do with what’s actually said in the Bible. But it is primarily meant to stoke the flames of division between men and women while undermining the God-ordained roles and responsibilities that Scripture teaches. And the use of vulgar language to describe men’s fear is not only inappropriate but reflects a deep-seated disdain for the biblical portrayal of masculinity.

TRENDING: Another woke flap: Now BIRDS getting renamed for inclusivity

Read the full story ›

