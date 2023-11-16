'The Dukes of Hazzard' stars reunite, talk possible reboot of hit '80s TV series

(FOX NEWS) – The gang’s all here. "The Dukes of Hazzard" stars Catherine Bach, John Schneider and Tom Wopat recently reunited at the 2023 Gallatin Comic Con at the Gallatin Civic Center in Gallatin, Tennessee.

The three were all smiles, accompanied by co-stars Byron Cherry (Coy Duke), Jeff Altman (Hughie Hogg) and Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus Hogg).

Bach, who starred as Daisy Duke in the sitcom, told Fox News Digital she’s had a close bond with Schneider (Bo Duke) and Wopat (Luke Duke) that has lasted decades. "The Dukes of Hazzard" aired from 1979 to 1985.

