'Dutch Donald Trump' wins election, now in position to be next prime minister

Controversial Dutch politician Geert Wilders has won a massive victory in an election, positioning him to form the next ruling party and potentially become Netherland's next prime minister.

Wilders, 60, has long been likened to the "Dutch Donald Trump," for his brand of populist politics. But unlike the former U.S., he seemed destined to a lifetime in the opposition.

35!!!!!! PVV GROOTSTE PARTIJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oMANVYvGjy — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 22, 2023

An exit poll revealing his landslide appeared to take Wilders by surprise.

