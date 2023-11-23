A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WorldELECTION 2023
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Dutch Donald Trump' wins election, now in position to be next prime minister

Rhetoric against Islam made him a target for extremists, living under round-the-clock protection

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2023 at 8:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Geert Wilders on Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 (Video screenshoot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Controversial Dutch politician Geert Wilders has won a massive victory in an election, positioning him to form the next ruling party and potentially become Netherland’s next prime minister.

Wilders, 60, has long been likened to the "Dutch Donald Trump," for his brand of populist politics. But unlike the former U.S., he seemed destined to a lifetime in the opposition.

TRENDING: Working out your gratitude muscles

An exit poll revealing his landslide appeared to take Wilders by surprise.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Dutch Donald Trump' wins election, now in position to be next prime minister
Gym teacher allegedly sexually assaulted student for years
I can't go for that: Hall & Oates singer gets restraining order against bandmate
RFK Jr. petitions Biden to release final JFK assassination records
Catholic all-girls college will admit men who identify as trans women
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×