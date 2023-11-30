A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Entire board of major charity sacked for being white

All charitable grants halted because they were deemed not 'anti-racist' enough

Published November 30, 2023 at 5:45pm
(MODERNITY) – A major charity in the U.K. has dismissed its entire board claiming that they are all too “white and privileged.”

The Daily Mail reports that The Tudor Trust, which has a net worth of £288 million and gives away around £20 million a year, is ‘rethinking’ its future, pledging to be a “more diverse group” and to put “social justice and anti-racism” at the centre of its activity.

After offing the entire board based on their skin colour, remaining staff have been mandated to to undergo training in ‘racial justice’ and ‘white supremacy culture’, according to the report.

Read the full story ›

