Entire board of major charity sacked for being white

(MODERNITY) – A major charity in the U.K. has dismissed its entire board claiming that they are all too “white and privileged.”

The Daily Mail reports that The Tudor Trust, which has a net worth of £288 million and gives away around £20 million a year, is ‘rethinking’ its future, pledging to be a “more diverse group” and to put “social justice and anti-racism” at the centre of its activity.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

After offing the entire board based on their skin colour, remaining staff have been mandated to to undergo training in ‘racial justice’ and ‘white supremacy culture’, according to the report.

TRENDING: Ayaan Hirsi Ali: From Muslim Brotherhood, to atheist, to new Christian

Read the full story ›