Evangelist shot while preaching shows signs of recovery but 'not out of woods yet'

'It's up and down. It's up and down'

WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 3:00pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Pastor Gary Marsh of Victory Chapel First Phoenix has vowed that his church will never stop preaching on the streets as the church's outreach director is showing some signs of recovery after being shot in the head last week.

During Wednesday night's worship service, Marsh gave a brief update on the situation surrounding Hans Schmidt, a father of two, who was shot while street preaching on the corner of 51st Avenue and Peoria in Glendale last Wednesday evening before service. Schmidt is hospitalized in critical condition.

"It's up and down. It's up and down. He's not out of the woods yet, folks," Marsh said. "He's showing signs that he is on his way to recovery, but he's not out of the woods yet. We just need to continue to lift him up and lift up [his wife] Zulya. That poor, dear thing. She's just got to be beside herself."

WND News Services
