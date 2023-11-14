Even Brazil's Lula doesn't like dead Jews on his watch

The chickens are coming home to roost – even for communists.

You may have heard the news in this crazy world we live in that a Mossad-Brazilian task force foiled Hezbollah's attacks on the Jewish community in Brazil.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a die-hard communist and friend of Joe Biden who helped him install him to power, has quietly taken the seemingly bizarre action.

Reported IPT, the Investigative Project on Terorism, new details have emerged about Operation Trapiche ("warehouse" in English), which resulted in the arrest of two men in Brazil with suspected links to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. They were reportedly plotting to launch a series of major terror attacks against multiple Jewish and Israeli targets throughout Brazil.

It was the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, that actually had conducted surveillance of some of the key masterminds behind the Hezbollah plot that led to the bust of the terrorist operatives by the Brazilian police. Though not known for issuing statements, the Mossad issued a rare public statement thanking "the Brazilian security services for the arrest of a terrorist cell that was operated by Hezbollah in order to carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil."

Continued IPT, "The Mossad duly noted that the series of attacks – which security officials could have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Jews had they been successfully carried out – was 'planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directed and financed by the Iranian regime.'"

Authorities revealed that one of the men was already in custody facing money laundering and smuggling charges in the country. But the new arrests were made in Sao Paulo state, with one suspect being apprehended at a bakery outside the city while the other at Guarulhos International Airport upon his arrival from Lebanon. Investigations revealed that the two men had recently traveled to Beirut to meet with Hezbollah representatives and had negotiated prices for collaboration in terrorist attacks, created a list of addresses to be targeted, and were in the process of recruiting Brazilian operatives.

The Brazilian federal police said in a statement that "the operation aimed to prevent acts of terrorism and gather evidence of possible recruitment of Brazilians for extremist activities within the country."

"The group was allegedly planning attacks on several Jewish community buildings, including synagogues and the Israeli Embassy in Brasilia. The Federal Police searched 11 locations in Minas Gerais, the Federal District, and São Paulo states. Interpol has also issued arrest warrants for two Brazilians believed to be in Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates," reported IPT.

"Today, Hezbollah's possible targets could be Jewish communities in neighboring countries such as Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, a hot-bed jihadist activity. Although Argentina designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 2019, it is holding a heated presidential election on Nov. 19," said Leonardo Coutinho, a Brazilian investigative writer.

U.S. agents from the FBI also took part in the investigation. On Oct. 11, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Laura Richardson, warned about the potential for Hezbollah and Iran to carry out terrorist attacks in Latin America.

There has been no official statement from the Brazilian government regarding the recent police operation. Justice Minister Flavio Dino referred to the investigation as "a hypothesis," without directly naming Hezbollah. "Look, this is a hypothesis. The Federal Police are investigating and showing that, in this case, we only have one side, it's the side of the law, of the international commitments that Brazil has made," the minister said. This approach downplays the importance of the operation and is coupled with the Lula government's benevolent attitude toward Hamas, which may pose a severe threat to national security in the Western Hemisphere.

The news of the operation came at a very inconvenient time for Lula. Although Brazil has always been neutral in international conflicts, since the Ukrainian-Russian war, Lula has adopted a strategy of aligning the aggressor with the victims. After the Oct. 7 offensive against Israel, the Brazilian president said that "Hamas attacks do not justify the deaths of millions of innocents." Lula's political party, Brazil's Worker's Party, accused Israel of carrying out a "genocide" against the Palestinians.

Lula called Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in mid-October "to discuss the release of hostages in Gaza." Still, the Israeli hostages were not mentioned in the official Brazilian statement. The communiqué lists about 20 Palestinians as hostages, some of them Brazilian citizens, whom Lula was unable to free from Gaza and bring back to Brazil.

Tellingly, Brazil has chosen not to designate Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. This decision, coupled with the presence of over 30,000 Lebanese nationals in the Triple Frontier region on the border of Paraguay and Argentina, has created an environment that has facilitated Hezbollah's growth in the country.

This network poses a threat, and its wrath could sow terror among Israeli and Jewish communities in Latin America.

You may remember that Lula replaced Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who served as the 38th president of Brazil from 2019 to 2022, in a widely controversial election that had the popular Bolsonaro protests last for weeks in Brazil in a repeat of the rigged U.S. election of 2020. Biden warned Bolsonaro, cryptically, before the vote that he would not be welcome in the U.S. if and when he was not the victor in the race. Lula, on the other hand, was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for left-wing activities, and after his unsuccessful appeal, Lula was arrested in April 2018 and spent 580 days in jail, until being released in November 2019, when the Supreme Federal Court ruled that his imprisonment was unlawful. All the charges brought against Lula were annulled in June 2021. Following the court ruling, Lula was legally allowed to make another run for president in the 2022 elections – something the Biden White House is trying to deny Donald Trump next year.

It's funny how that works.

