Even after prison stabbing, feds continue to railroad Chauvin

Not satisfied with sentencing an innocent man to prison for 22 years, the federal government has found new ways to punish former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

That includes a near fatal stabbing of Chauvin on Friday, Nov. 24, in a federal prison in Arizona and the inexplicable refusal to alert Chauvin's mother about the incident.

There is no evidence that the feds planned this attack or encouraged it, but their failure to anticipate it at the end of a two-week stretch in which Chauvin was continuously in the news raises eyebrows.

On Nov. 13, Chauvin filed a motion in federal court claiming he never would have pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charges in 2021 if he had been aware of the theories of William Schaetzel, a recently retired Kansas forensic pathologist.

Chauvin is asking Peter Cahill, the judge who presided over his trial, to order a new trial or, at the very least, an evidentiary hearing.

On Nov. 16, producer Liz Collin released a new documentary, "The Fall of Minneapolis," which makes a powerful case for the innocence of Chauvin and his three colleagues.

On Nov. 20, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to entertain a prior appeal on grounds that Chauvin could not get in a fair trial in fear-soaked Minneapolis.

Although the major media blew off Schaetzel's research and Collin's documentary, major figures in the conservative media did not. Megyn Kelly, Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld among others paid attention. So did the millions of Americans who have seen the movie.

Schaetzel's work has not yet gotten the same attention, but if Chauvin's appeal makes any headway, it will. His work reinforces Collin's thesis that Chauvin did not murder George Floyd.

The state of Minneapolis knew Chauvin was innocent of Floyd's murder from day 1. Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker reported to county prosecutors the day after Floyd's May 2020 death that there "were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation" and no damage to Floyd's neck.

Under pressure from the FBI and threats from D.C. Medical Examiner Roger Mitchell, Baker amended his findings to include "neck compression" and declared the death a "homicide."

This new finding gave Minnesota's radical black attorney general, Keith Ellison, the excuse he needed to charge Chauvin with murder.

There was one overlooked finding in Floyd's autopsy report that caught Schaetzel's particular attention. It read, "Taken together, the gross and microscopic (H&E-stains) features of the lesion are most suggestive of an extra-adrenal paraganglioma."

Baker recognized this rare tumor on Floyd's Pelvis, argues Schaetzel, but intentionally or otherwise, he failed to test for it.

According to Schaetzel, these tumors produce adrenaline and noradrenaline. "When the tumor goes off," he informs me, "that is what's called a catecholamine crisis. It might as well be a bomb."

Having followed the Chauvin case from the beginning, I've met with Schaetzel and communicate with him regularly. I have also been consulting with Dr. John Dunn, another expert in forensic medicine. Dunn believes Schaetzel is right.

As seen in "The Fall of Minneapolis," Floyd appears to have experienced a catecholamine crisis when arrested in an OxyContin sting in May 2019.

Police bodycam video from that arrest captures Floyd with the same range of symptoms – confusion, excessive sweating, muscle weakness, anxiety, panic attacks, hyperactivity and high blood pressure.

At Chauvin's April 2021 trial, paramedic Michelle Moseng testified that after the 2019 arrest, she had Floyd transported to the hospital to deal with his extremely high blood pressure.

In May 2020, the catecholamine crisis was even more severe. Floyd was complaining he couldn't breathe even before the police tried to put him in the squad car. Schaetzel argues that Floyd was going to die of heart failure no matter what the police did or didn't do.

Just in the last two weeks, after more than three years of fecklessness, conservative media figures took up Chauvin's cause only to see him stabbed nearly to death.

It was after the stabbing that things got really strange. Schaetzel, Liz Collin and Maryam Henein, who made an earlier film about the case, all inquired with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) into Chauvin's condition. They had no more luck than Chauvin's own mother, Carolyn Pawlenty.

"Like Maryam, I spent the bulk of my time trying to find Derek and determining how serious his injuries were," Schaetzel told me in an email. To get results, he finally appealed to fellow Kansan and doctor, Sen. Roger Marshall, asking him to make the BOP contact Pawlenty.

Pawlenty only learned her son was "seriously injured" through the media.

"How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn't even know?" she told the New York Post. "And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me]."

Three hours after his call to Marshall's office, Schaetzel learned that Pawlenty had been called and updated on her son's condition. "I then called back to the senator's office to thank them for their help," said Schaetzel.

Despite the federal government, Chauvin will live. Dr. Dunn, for one, refuses to write off Chauvin's predicament to incompetence. He prefers "the paranoid approach" – "Bad things spring from bad intentions."

Jack Cashill's newest book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities," is available in all formats.

[email protected]

