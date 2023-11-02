Evidence of pottery, ancient human activity found at potential site of Noah's Ark

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Researchers say while it’s not quite definitive proof just yet, they can confirm the existence of ancient human activity and pottery at a remote site in eastern Turkey, which some believe could be the landing site of Noah’s Ark.

The project at what’s known as the Durupinar formation, a unique “boat-shaped” geological formation that has drawn interest since its discovery on Sept. 11, 1959, has unearthed new findings which, while still being analyzed, could trace back to what researchers believe was the dawn of the clay firing process used to make pottery.

At a symposium in October at Istanbul Technical University, researchers from Istanbul Technical University, Agri Ibrahim Cecen University (AICU) and Andrew University, a private Seventh-day Adventist university in Michigan, announced the results of recent studies at Durupinar formation.

