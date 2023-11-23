EVs Roasting on the Open Road ...

An amazing number of EVs are going "boom and burn." Perhaps hot dogs and marshmallows should be sold with them, so owners can cook a snack while waiting for the fire department. It is fun to joke, but this is a very serious problem.

Let's begin with e-bicycles, e-scooters and hoverboards. These are known as LEVs (light electric vehicles). In 2022, 19 people died from overheating incidents related to these devices. In New York City alone, LEVs were responsible for at least 208 fires, 142 injuries and six deaths, according to the NYC Fire Department. In 2021, again in NYC, there were 104 fires, 79 injuries and four deaths caused by LEVs. 2020 yielded 44 fires, 23 injuries and zero deaths. These data show this is a growing problem.

A March 2023 article states, "The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says … [there were] more than 200 incidents since … 2021. … More devices means more fires, experts say."

A July 2023 report stated that an e-bike "erupted into flames while charging in a Manhattan repair shop." While firefighters responded within five minutes, the blaze was so hot, flames spread to apartments, killing four people. In seven months of 2023, NYC has had more than 100 battery fires, killing 13 people. Consumer Reports stated, for the foreseeable future, more e-bikes will explode, and more people may die. "That's the simply and horrifying truth right now."

Videos show many e-bikes burning. So, there is a big problem with e-bicycles. They boom and burn. You might want to erase some items on the Christmas list.

How about EV cars? A Nov. 11, 2023, article shows a Biden-praised Rivian EV-car burning at a charging station in California. The government subsidized electric charging station should have the correct configuration so this would not occur. This shows the problem is not merely consumers not having the correct setup to charge, but the problem is much deeper.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) gives a list of things that cause EV-fires as the lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) reach critical temperature and spontaneously combust, which is called a "thermal runaway." The NFPA report says EV fires are caused by hitting something on the road, by the vehicle being stationary, like getting caught in traffic, by the car being driven in hot weather, or on humid days, or in heavy rain, and if the vehicle is in a car accident. So basically, the EV fires occur by using these cars in normal vehicle situations.

Overcharging, problems with charging stations or cables, or abuse of the battery can also cause fires.

In addition, LIBs are highly likely to reignite after an initial fire has been extinguished. An EV fire burns at ~5,000 0F (2,760 0C), while gasoline-powered vehicle's burn at ~1,500 0F (815 0C). The flames of natural gas Bunsen burners in chemistry labs burn at 1,560 0C, which I used to think was hot. These EV fires burn amazingly hot, and reignite. One article suggests using water and an ABC fire extinguisher, but they concluded by saying, "your best bet is calling 911 and getting the heck away from it."

The NFPA report states, "As manufacturers increase the range of EVs by adding more lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), the potential heat that could be released in the fire grows."

According to insurance data analysis, an estimated 4,125 EV cars catch fire each year.

Insane Biden policies have mandated 50% of all automobiles sold in the U.S. to be electric vehicles by 2030 and 100% by 2035. Since GM has agreed to this mandate, it's a good idea to invest in Ford, because Ford has "tap[ped] the brakes on Biden's EV push," while GM will likely go bankrupt.

How about electric buses? Connecticut replaced their EV buses with diesel buses after an EV-bus blew up and caught fire. In contrast, when California EV buses caught fire in the maintenance yard, hospitalizing two mechanics, they doubled-down on stupidity and invested an additional $1.5 billion for 3,000 EV buses for the schools. As concerns about parts availability have been expressed, I wonder what they will do now since Proterra went bankrupt in August of 2023?

It's odd, but California also reported EV buses actually melted in the sun.

Look at the next genius invention. How about EV snowplows? New York learned a "harsh" lesson when it implemented "green snowplows." After only two hours the electric plow had to recharge because the "power supply was insufficient for the demands of … heavy snowfall." So, New York returned to diesel snowplows. At least EV snowplows have not caught fire, yet.

So while the Biden-mandated U.S. government plans to end gas-powered purchases by 2035, with discussions of prohibition on gas-powered vehicles, former President Trump promises to "roll back … Biden's electric vehicle polices on his first day in office" when reelected.

It should be noted that while it is propagandized that EVs will reduce CO2, this is "not supported by the facts." According to a Manhattan Institute report, the amount of emissions from an EV over its lifetime will produce 67 tons of "EV CO2," which is 15% more than the 59-ton baseline for a gasoline-fueled SUV.

So, if you must have an e-vehicle, we suggest the snowplow, because it won't run long enough to overheat and catch fire, or perhaps wait for the EV manufacturer's fire sale, just before they file bankruptcy.

Researching EVs inspired me to write a song:

EVs Roasting on the Open Road

(sung to "The Christmas Song," or "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire")

EVs roasting on the open road,

E-bikes flaming like a torch,

Sirens heard by the crowd all around,

Sleep will be lost while we watch from the porch.

We know the firemen are on the way,

Wearing bunkers, dragging hose, the fire to slay,

But when they arrive, everybody knows,

The fire's too hot, so they just have to watch it glow.

So, do you really want an EV car?

Do you want e-bikes for Christmas too?

Save you some time, and just strike a match,

And burn your money, and be through.

