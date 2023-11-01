Ex-CNN host Don Lemon shocks followers with edgy political costume

(FOX NEWS) -- Ex-CNN host Don Lemon dressed as Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween this year.

Lemon, who was fired by CNN in April, put on a wig, blue pantsuit and pearls in homage to the first female vice president on Tuesday.

If I had to see this, so do you.

Former CNN host Don Lemon and his fiancé Tim Malone dressed up like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween.

The photo was posted on Lemon's Instagram with the caption: "We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween," a reference… pic.twitter.com/xbRT1mrsTV

