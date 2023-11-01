A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-CNN host Don Lemon shocks followers with edgy political costume

Dresses up as Kamala Harris for Halloween while his gay fiancé gets even more presidential

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2023 at 6:59pm
CNN's Don Lemon (Video screenshot)

CNN's Don Lemon (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Ex-CNN host Don Lemon dressed as Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween this year.

Lemon, who was fired by CNN in April, put on a wig, blue pantsuit and pearls in homage to the first female vice president on Tuesday.

Lemon’s longtime fiancé, real estate adviser Tim Malone, joined the former anchor by dressing as President Biden.

Read the full story ›

